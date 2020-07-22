Kim Kardashian is ‘powerless’ against Kanye West’s mental illness: His words don’t align with his intentions

Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West’s eccentric allegations after the rapper went on a Twitter rant. Kim spoke at length about Kanye’s unstable mental health condition and the traumas he recently faced. Read Kim’s full statement below.

Kim is breaking her silence and defending husband Kanye West after his bizarre behaviour. Kanye recently went on an eccentric Twitter rant, making several wild accusations and revelations against wife Kim Kardashian and mother in law Kris Jenner, the rapper’s Twitter meltdowns took place on Monday and Tuesday night. Kim Kardashian acknowledged her husband’s allegations and stated that he's in the middle of a serious mental health issue, which has everyone close to him concerned. Kim said via Instagram stories, "As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

Kim continued in her stories, "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves has to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Seemingly referring directly to her husband's disturbing South Carolina rally over the weekend, Kim said ... "I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who is on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder. Those who are close to Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."

That being said, Kim was also extremely supportive of Kanye's creativity and success as a businessman. As she put it, "Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true."

