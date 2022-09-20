Kim Kardashian PRAISES Kendall Jenner's rumored ex Harry Styles, Florence Pugh's Don't Worry Darling

Don't Worry Darling has found itself a celebrity fan in Kim Kardashian! The Kardashians star took to her Instagram page - which boasts of 330 million followers and counting - to shower praises upon the highly-publicised Olivia Wilde directorial, especially for its lead stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles' amazing performances. In the psychological thriller, Styles and Pugh play Jack and Alice Chambers, a seemingly happy, perfect couple in the 1950s.

In an Instagram Story, which featured a snap of Don't Worry Darling playing on the big screen from what looks like a private theatre stuffed with cozy brown cushions, Kim Kardashian exclaimed her love for Don't Worry Darling: "I watched "Don't Worry Darling" this weekend. I REALLY liked it! It's really good!" Furthermore, talking about Harry Styles' performance, the 41-year-old reality star and entrepreneur kept it simple and sweet: "Harry was so good in it." As for Florence Pugh, Kim K fondly exclaimed, "...and I am now obsessed with @florencepugh, she's beyond an amazing actress and she's so pretty too."