Kim Kardashian PRAISES Kendall Jenner's rumored ex Harry Styles, Florence Pugh's Don't Worry Darling
Kim Kardashian revealed she's "now obsessed" with Florence Pugh after watching Don't Worry Darling.
Don't Worry Darling has found itself a celebrity fan in Kim Kardashian! The Kardashians star took to her Instagram page - which boasts of 330 million followers and counting - to shower praises upon the highly-publicised Olivia Wilde directorial, especially for its lead stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles' amazing performances. In the psychological thriller, Styles and Pugh play Jack and Alice Chambers, a seemingly happy, perfect couple in the 1950s.
In an Instagram Story, which featured a snap of Don't Worry Darling playing on the big screen from what looks like a private theatre stuffed with cozy brown cushions, Kim Kardashian exclaimed her love for Don't Worry Darling: "I watched "Don't Worry Darling" this weekend. I REALLY liked it! It's really good!" Furthermore, talking about Harry Styles' performance, the 41-year-old reality star and entrepreneur kept it simple and sweet: "Harry was so good in it." As for Florence Pugh, Kim K fondly exclaimed, "...and I am now obsessed with @florencepugh, she's beyond an amazing actress and she's so pretty too."
Check out Kim Kardashian being all praises for Harry Styles and Florence Pugh's movie Don't Worry Darling below:
Our excitement for Don't Worry Darling has hit "fever pitch" now, thanks to Kim K's epic review!
Interestingly, Harry Styles is rumoured to have dated Kim Kardashian's sister-supermodel Kendall Jenner, on and off, in the past. While Styles is now dating Olivia Wilde, Jenner is in a relationship with Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker.
How excited are you to watch Harry Styles and Florence Pugh's much-awaited film Don't Worry Darling? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.
Meanwhile, also starring Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll and Kiki Layne, Don't Worry Darling - a psychological thriller - is slated to release in India on September 30.
