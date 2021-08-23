Kim Kardashian promotes estranged husband Kanye West's Donda album with THIS sweet gesture

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are not shying away from showing off their cordial bond amid divorce. After their recent Malibu meetup, Kim showed how supportive she is of West with her recent post. Taking to Instagram, Kim dropped a glimpse of her driving music and it was West's upcoming album Donda.

Kim dropped a photo of her driving music without any caption but fans certainly went crazy looking at her playlist which showed Donda tracks. After holding two album listening events, fans are excited to hear the final album and have been urging West to release it soon.

Kanye held two album listening events at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium which were also attended by Kim and her sister Khloe Kardashian. After attending the events, the SKIMS founder also shared several images from the event.

Check out Kim Kardashian's post here:

Kim and Kanye recently hit the headlines as they headed out for lunch together in Malibu. The duo after filing for divorce in February this year was spotted on an outing together for the first time without their kids. Previously, the duo along with their kids headed to San Francisco as co-parents.

Recent reports also suggested that Kanye West who was rumoured to be dating famed model Irina Shayk has parted ways with her. The duo reportedly called it quits after two months of dating. Shayk and West had sparked romance rumours after the duo were spotted vacationing together in France for the latter's birthday. Although as per ET, the duo wasn't in a serious relationship and that they remain friendly.

