Kim Kardashian puts her kids' Elf on the Shelf Elves under 'quarantine' after scaling down Christmas party

COVID-19 is on the rise in Los Angeles, with thousands of new cases of the Omicron variant recorded. The coronavirus has also found its way to Kim Kardashian's house, where she joked that her Elf on the Shelf elves were under strict quarantine measures in Instagram photos posted on Christmas Eve.

Due to COVID-19, the 41-year-old reality star is likely preparing for her family's annual celebration, which will be 'scaled down' and confined to just close relatives this year. "Our elves have to quarantine until the end of the year," Kim joked and told her followers in clips of her elves in glass jars. The table was coated in candy sprinkles, and there was a hand-written message apologising for the elves not being able to play on the final day before Santa came.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner decided to pull down the traditional Kardashian Christmas Eve celebration owing to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the Los Angeles region. According to TMZ, the 66-year-old matriarch has a few plans for the evening and 'will still get her daughters and grandkids together on Christmas Eve, but that's all... nothing over the top.' Interestingly, on KUWTK, Khloe and Kim both discussed their difficult battles with COVID, with Khloe recently suffering another breakthrough case in October in which her daughter True also tested positive.

The founder of Good American assured her followers that she was 'luckily' vaccinated and urged everyone to 'be safe.' Khloe was the one who announced that the celebration will not take place as scheduled in 2020 owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

