Kim Kardashian REACTS to Kylie Jenner’s 2nd pregnancy; REVEALS if she’s planning to have more kids

Kim Kardashian recently made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show opened up about what the future holds! The 40-year-old KUWTK star spoke to TV host Ellen about the family’s most recent pregnancy--Kylie Jenner‘s 2nd one with Travis Scott! While chatting about Kylie, the makeup mogul also revealed if she wants more kids in the future.

If you didn’t know, Kim, Kylie, and Khloe Kardashian all welcomed daughters within weeks of each other back in 2018. Kim welcomed Chicago via surrogate on January 15, Kylie gave birth to Stormi on February 1, and Khloe gave birth to True on April 12. The family refers to the girls as the “triplets.” Now that Kylie is pregnant again, Ellen asked Kim if any of other Kardashian-Jenner family members plan on having kids now.

“So should Khloe jump in on that?” Ellen asked, as Kim responded, “She should…We should try for another set of triplets.” “You’re not gonna have another baby,” Ellen then said to Kim. “But you’re done, right?” “Yes, yes…I think so,” Kim said with a smile. “Yeah, yeah, I think I’m done. I have a lot of kids. I’m done.” “I’m telling you you’re done,” Ellen said back as Kim laughed. Along with Chicago, Kim and ex Kanye West are also parents to daughter North, 8, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

In other news, Kim and Kanye shocked fans when they announced their separation after 7 years of marriage earlier this year. The duo has since been cordial with each other and supported each other’s business ventures.

