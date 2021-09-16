Kim Kardashian REACTS to MET Gala memes; Reveals the story behind her hilarious photo with Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian is always one step ahead when it comes to trolling her own self on social media! The beauty mogul doesn’t mind a laugh or two, and is always ready to be a sport when someone is poking fun at her, be it her own daughter North West or her fans on different social media platforms who had a lot to say about her MET Gala 2021 outfit.

Kim took to her Instagram stories to share some behind-the-scenes information from the night including the real reason as to why she seemed too flustered during her candid picture with supermodel sister Kendall Jenner. Reacting to it, Kim said, “Kendall was calling my name and I couldn’t see who it was but I saw the outline of her sparkly dress.”

The Kardashian sister didn’t hesitate to share the other memes from her fans and reacted to most of them. Putting a ‘laugh’ emoji in one of the memes, Kim showed her appreciation towards the fan who was creative enough to come up with. The memes took to hilariously poking fun at her ‘t-shirt’ outfit, which covered her head to toe, including her eyes! Hence, it was evident that Kim was struggling to see anything beyond her black dress.

She even reacted to the memes in which fans compared her and Kendall’s dresses from the night, as they were sharply different from each other. It seems like the television personality had a gala time scrolling to the memes as all the ones she chose to pose on her story were iconic.

Take a look at some of the stories from Kim Kardashian’s Instagram:

In other news, Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West recently appreciated her iconic MET Gala look by posting them on his social media account. Amid the entire fiasco of unfollowing her, and then following her back again, Kanye took to appreciating estranged wife Kim’s outfit directly through his social media platform. The rapper only has two posts on his Instagram, one being on his 10th studio album Donda, and another of Kim.

ALSO READ: Was Kim Kardashian's masked companion at Met Gala 2021 Kanye West? FIND OUT