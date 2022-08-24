Kim Kardashian is ready to date 'someone older' after Pete Davidson breakup but on one condition?

Kim Kardashian is back in the market again! In case you were living under a rock, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up, a few weeks back, after dating for nine months with rumours suggesting long distance (Pete was in Australia shooting for Wizards!) to be the reason for their surprising split. According to an E! News source, The Kardashians star is ready to begin dating again, even inquiring about who she should date next. We will have to wait and watch to see when romance comes knocking for Kim K, however...

...a separate source close to her pointed out how Kim Kardashian "has plenty of options" to choose from and that all of her friends "are constantly trying to set her up." Furthermore, the 41-year-old reality star and entrepreneur has shortlisted the qualities she's looking for in her ideal type, and it's the opposite of ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28: "Kim's expressed she's ready to date someone older but it has to be the right person who understands her life. She isn't compromising her freedom right now."

For now, Kim Kardashian is excited to be back in the romance game: "She enjoys dating and is definitely open to putting herself out there again."

You do you, Kim K!

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their globetrotting romance on a reportedly amicable note, the former and ex-husband Kanye West are still embroiled in their divorce proceedings, including the custody battle for their children. The estranged couple - who are focusing on their co-parenting duties - share four kids; North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

