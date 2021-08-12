Kim Kardashian RECALLS how 'nasty' pregnancy comparisons with Kate Middleton left her in tears

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about facing a difficult time during her pregnancy owing to media scrutiny, especially how she was compared with Kate Middleton. Kim revealed how it affected her self-esteem and recalled that the "nasty" comments and stated that the media treatment she faced was the reason she did not enjoy being pregnant.

Kim recently appeared on the We Are Supported By podcast where she interacted with hosts Kristen Bell and Monica Padman where she spoke about several things including her relationship with estranged husband Kanye West. Although, one of the bigger revelations that Kardashian made on the show was also about her pregnancy and why she wasn't happy during that phase.

Kardashian spoke about being "brutalised" by the media during her pregnancy and spoke about being compared to the Duchess of Cambridge. Kardashian said, "It was really, really crazy. They would always compare me to Kate Middleton so it would say, ‘Kate the waif and Kim the whale, the waif versus the whale", via The Independent.

The KUWTK star further opened up about how it affected her self-esteem and that it brought her to tears. Sharing her experience of the same, Kim said, "It was so nasty. I don’t think that would really fly today, but it killed my self-esteem. I really can’t believe that this was acceptable and that this was OK. But I would sit at home and cry all the time."

In the same interaction, Kim credited Kanye for giving her life lessons and helping her become more confident as herself. While Kardashian filed for divorce from West, the duo continues to co-parent their four kids, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm West.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian REVEALS how Kanye West taught her to 'live in the moment' and not be a people pleaser