Kim Kardashian received THIS advice from Travis Barker before beginning Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Before the Kardashian-Jenner family had their own reality show, Travis Barker had already faced the camera with his family in Meet The Barkers. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Blink 182 drummer recalled the time when Kim Kardashian approached him for advice before signing the deal for Keeping Up With the Kardashians which aired its first season in 2007 and went to remain a successful show for 20 seasons.

Speaking about what he told Kim when the family was starting out with their reality show, Barker revealed how he encouraged her for the same saying, "I said, as long as you have nothing to hide with your family and you want to put it all out there, do it. It's wild to think what it has become", via Vanity Fair. Little did Barker know then that not only would he feature on their reality show but also star in their new show The Kardashians after finding in Kim's older sister Kourtney Kardashian.

As for his own reality show which ended after two seasons, Barker stated that he ended it after producers on the show asked him to create drama. The drummer also spoke about his relationship with Kourtney adding that he's very "protective" of it and that he would never want to jeopardize it because it's sacred.

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October last year and the couple's romantic engagement was recently featured in The Kardashians' new episode as we got a glimpse of how the drummer went down on one knee to propose to Kourtney.

