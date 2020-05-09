Kim Kardashian receives a beautiful early Mother's Day bouquet from Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian received an early Mother's Day bouquet of pale pink roses from Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson. Check out her reaction.

Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson surprised Kim Kardashian with a beautiful early Mother's Day bouquet. Overwhelmed by the sweet gesture, Kim took to social media and shared the moment with her fans. On her Instagram story, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star revealed that that the 29-year-old NBA player and her younger sister Kendall Jenner sent her a bouquets of pale pink roses, wishing her a happy mother’s day. “From Kendall and from Tristan, I love you guys,” she said in the video.

“Thank you so much for this early Mother's Day surprise. They really are so beautiful,” the mother of four added. Meanwhile, Kim paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother Kris Jenner two days before Mother's Day by sharing a throwback photo of her in a bikini. “This is an early Mother’s Day post for my mom! The best mom in the entire world! I couldn’t wait to give her her gift! I live for sentimental gifts and was so excited when I found the wedding photographer Alfred Garcia who shot her and my dad's wedding back in 1978,” she wrote alongside the picture.

Check out the picture here:

“I purchased the camera he used on their wedding day and the photos and made an album for her. She never had those photos so to see them brought out so many happy tears! Happy Mother’s Day mom I love you beyond! And the first pic I posted of you in the bikini after you gave birth to Rob is MAJOR GOALS!!! Always in everything you do,” she added in the caption.

