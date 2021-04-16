Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, Mila Kunis, and more celebs who are MASSIVE fans of Bridgerton 

Netflix's Bridgerton has left everyone falling for its periodic charm including celebs like Kim Kardashian who is obsessed with the show.

Bridgerton turned out to be one of Netflix's biggest shows and within just one season built a massive fan base for itself. Set in the Regency era in England, the show's first season revolved around the Bridgerton family and their quest to find a suitable man for Daphne Bridgerton played by Phoebe Dynevor. The series' success has been such that Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page became overnight sensations and even had other celebrities swooning over their passionate romance.

Bridgerton fandom is certainly not limited to regular folks considering even celebrities like Kim Kardashian are major fans of the show. The success of Bridgerton has been such that a few weeks ago, fans of the show went berserk after it was revealed that actor Rege-Jean Page who played the ever-so-handsome Duke of Hastings on the show won't return for the second season. With producer Shonda Rhimes behind the show's adaptation from Julia Quinn's novels, the show is now also set to have three more seasons.

While we wait for the second season of the show to release soon, we take a look at other celebrities who have been equally enchanted by the charm of this period romance.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian had the perfect reaction when she began watching Bridgerton on Netflix. The famed TV personality in her IG story even shared her excitement when she began bingeing the series. Not just this, after the news of Rege-Jean Page's exit from the series, was announced, Kim was all of us as she reacted on Instagram saying, "I'm NOT ok!!!!! What is happening!!??? How can this be?”

Drew Barrymore

The host of Drew Barrymore Show was starstruck when Phoebe Dynevor aka Daphne Bridgerton turned up on her show and spoke about how big a fan she is of the series during their interaction. Barrymore said, "We've been talking about [Bridgerton] a lot, as basically every person on the globe has been." We have to say we can't agree more, who hasn't been talking about Bridgerton after all!

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon's Bridgerton binge-watch resulted in her taking a trip down memory lane considering she shared a post of a still from her 2002 film The Importance of Being Earnest where the actress was seen in a period drama get up. Giving a nod to her Bridgerton obsession, Reese captioned her post as, "Watches one episode of #Bridgerton."

Sarah Ferguson

Yes! You heard it right, the Duchess of York is also a massive fan of Bridgerton. Speaking to Us Weekly, Ferguson revealed that she loved the show so much that she watched it twice. The Duchess was particularly impressed with the show's portrayal of "capable female characters."

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis in her interview with Today revealed that she stayed up till late hours to watch Bridgerton and was completely hooked to it. Kunis' husband Ashton Kutcher also joked about his wife cheating on him with the show.

Jonathan Van Ness

The Queer Eye star has also expressed how big a Bridgerton fan he is when he took to Instagram to share his love for the show. After Jonathan finished watching the Netflix series, he revealed on his Instagram that he's obsessed with Nicola Coughlan who essayed Penelope Featherington on the show.

Like these celebrities have you been a Bridgerton fan too? Tell us how obsessed you have been with the Netflix show in the comments.

