Kim Kardashian remembers father Robert Kardashian on his 18th death anniversary: I know you see and guide

Kim Kardashian marked her father Robert Kardashian's 18th death anniversary by sharing a few heartfelt throwback photos as her Instagram stories. Taking to the social media platform, the KUWTK alum penned a note about her father, stating that she misses him. Robert Kardashian is Kris Jenner's first husband, and father to Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian.

"18 years ago was the worst day of my life," Kim captioned the monochrome post, where she seemed to be happily posing with her dad. "But, I know you see and guide. Love never dies. Love you, daddy," Kim penned while sharing more pictures of her family. The pictures that Kim shared are of the happy Kardashian family from the times when the sisters were kids. While Kris and Robert split n 1991, after being married for 13 years, the throwback pictures seem like the family of four (before Robert was born) are too tight-knit.

Not just Kim, but every Kardashian sister, some time or the other, has spoken about how their father has been an inspiration to them. According to EOnline, Kim has also decided to pursue law, as her father was a lawyer. While speaking to Vanity Fair, via EOnline, Kim also revealed that her father "would have loved" if he knew Kim was following his footsteps.

"We have had the conversation though about going to law school," Kim told Vanity Fair, adding that she had a candid discussion with her father about being an attorney, but after Kim had ended up majoring in Communications. Kim also recalled the times her father would ask her to have fun while she would "look through all of his evidence books."

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian, North West & Penelope Disick show off their matching face tattoos