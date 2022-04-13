Kim Kardashian remembers first kiss with Pete Davidson, says she felt a 'zing'

Following Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson going Instagram official, the KUWTK alum has been giving out details about their whirlwind romance while promoting her upcoming family reality Tv series coming on Hulu, The Kardashians. Though according to reports the comedian will not be making an appearance on the show, Kim has teased that her relationship will be an ongoing topic on it.

In a recent chat on the Dear Media podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, via ET, the Kardashian sister opened up about her first kiss with Pete while she was guest hosting on Saturday Night Live back in October. Even though at the time the pair was not romantically involved, Kim shared she indeed felt a "zing." The SKIMS founder confessed as she recalled the scene, "When we kissed, I was just like, 'Hmm!'" She went on to add, "It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing. It wasn't anything like a super, crazy feeling."

The cosmetics mogul did not dive too much into the specifics of the moment. However, she did mention that her kiss with Davidson was the first time she had done it with someone else other than her ex Kanye West in nearly ten years. During the interview, Kim admitted that she was unsure if the spark she had felt was just her imagination. She remarked, "I was like, 'Wow, I really haven't kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I'm just, like, being stupid and it's just nothing," she then added, "And then a few days later, I was like, 'Hmm, there is some BDE action."

Meanwhile, Kardashian has been opening up about her new romance while promoting her upcoming show which premieres on April 14.

