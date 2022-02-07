Kim Kardashian is reportedly 'done with being nice' after Kanye West's recent public comments

Kim Kardashian was recently forced to issue a public statement relating to the recent drama that was caused by ex-husband Kanye West's public statements. While the rapper recently deleted all the posts he had shared where he accused Kim of keeping him away from their kids and also expressed his disappointment over not having a say in daughter North West's TikTok debut, things seem to have gone downhill between the two and Kim seems to be upset about it.

According to E!, despite Kim's efforts to become legally single, it has been reported that the rapper hasn't been moving quickly when it comes to their divorce. According to the E! source, Kim isn't happy with how Kanye has made public statements about their divorce and added that she tried to sit back and always taken the high road to protect the kids as best as she can.

The source further added, "[Kim] is doing everything for her kids to give them the most stable and normal life that she can. She doesn't appreciate Kanye coming in and tearing her down. She isn't going to stand for it and she's not afraid of him. She has put up with so much and she's done with being nice", via E!

In her recent statement addressing Kanye's recent posts, Kim maintained that divorce is already painful and that the rapper's constant attacks have been hurting her further. The mother of four maintained that she had hoped to have a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye from the start but the rapper seems to be making it impossible to manage.

