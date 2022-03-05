Kim Kardashian reportedly 'furious' with Kanye West over his disturbing video burying Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is apparently 'furious' by Kanye West's Eazy music video, which portrays the musician presumably burying her boyfriend Pete Davidson alive. The disturbing animated video was published only hours after Kim was deemed "legally single" by a US court, more than a year after she originally filed for divorce from Kanye.

Kanye is seen in the video kidnapping Pete, placing a sack over his head, tying him up, and tossing him on the back of a vehicle before burying him alive. Kanye finishes the video by throwing seeds on his 'love rival' while flowers blossom on his head. After the video was released this week, fans responded with dismay, with people close to Kim, 41, describing how horrified she was by the disturbing material. "Kim thinks it's way too violent and is upset," a source told PEOPLE.

The source further said as per PEOPLE, "She's really upset with Kanye that he'd do this. She's completely over all of this and she wants it to stop." According to a PEOPLE insider, Kim is perplexed as to how her estranged husband can release 'violent' material for everyone to see while making a big deal about their daughter North, eight, having a TikTok account.

The video has already been taken down from Kanye's Instagram page due to outrage. Meanwhile, The rap singer has been ranting on his social media page about his divorce from Kim, with whom he has made no secret of his desire to reconcile. Kim, on the other hand, seems to be ignoring his appeals to 'keep the family together,' as she continues to be in love with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete, who is 13 years younger than her.

