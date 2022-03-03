Kim Kardashian reportedly having the 'best time' with Pete Davidson, relieved on being declared legally single

Kim Kardashian was recently declared legally single by a judge on Tuesday after she filed for a request to be granted the same. While the SKIMS founder hasn't officially reacted to it, a source close to her informed People that she is "relieved' with the court order and is looking forward to put the divorce matter with Kanye West behind her soon.

The source also gave an insight about Kim's relationship with Pete Davidson and how it has remained strong amid the whole divorce drama. Kim is reportedly happy with Davidson and the source added, "She is relieved that it's official though. She isn't looking back and wants everything about the divorce to be final. She is in a very happy place right now. It's taken her months to get to this point. She feels good about life", via People.

The source also informed that she is having the "best time" with Pete and loves dating him. On the home front, Kardashian is also thrilled about her kids doing great and that's one of the biggest reasons she has been in a happy place. Kim shares four kids, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm with Kanye West.

While Kim seems to be moving on with her life, Kanye continues to make his beef with Pete Davidson public and recently also dropped a new music video where he can be seen burying alive a cartoon character that looks like Davidson. The video has been receiving a lot of backlash online as fans have been calling out the rapper for harassing the comedian.

ALSO READ: Kanye West hangs out with Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson amid Kim Kardashian gaining her 'legally single' status