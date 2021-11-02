Kim Kardashian reportedly 'moved on from Kanye' amid romance rumours with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian reportedly having 'fun' and 'enjoying life' with Pete Davidson.
As Kim Kardashian was papped at an amusement park spending time with Pete Davidson, a People Magazine report now suggests that the two are having "fun" and "enjoying life." For those unversed, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, was spotted holding hands with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson during a rollercoaster ride.

The picture sparked romance rumours between the two and fans were quick to form theories about the same. However, according to a source of People Magazine, the two are "just friends" while another source from the Magazine noted that the two of them do "have chemistry."

As per a report, via People Magazine, "Pete can be super charming and Kim loves the attention." They are reportedly having "fun" together. The report also suggests that the Kardashian sister has moved on since filing divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West. Kim and Kanye, however, share four kids -- North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The report via People Magazine weighed in on how the KUTWK alum is "having fun and enjoying life," but her focus has remained on her kids and her work. While speaking about Kanye West, the report stated that Kim is in a "good place," has "moved on from Kanye and feels it's for the best."

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian had first shared an onscreen kiss during Kim's SNL debut where she dressed up as Kourtney Kardashian and Pete channelled Travis Barker. The two imitated the eldest Kardashian's romance with her fiance during the sketch titled 'People's Kourt.'

ALSO READ: Here’s what happened at Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson platonic date where duo held hands

