Kim Kardashian reportedly 'not ready to date' amid Kanye West divorce; Source reveals she’s still 'devastated'

The news of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s split shocked people from around the world. The couple has been married for 6 years and even raises four kids together. The pair decided to have joint custody of their children, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm. Kim had filed for divorce in February this year and the pair reportedly had not been on talking terms with each other since then. According to several reports, the two have been busy with their professional lives. It was previously reported that Kanye was looking to date an ‘artist’ and a ‘creative person’. Now, a source has shared that Kim is not looking for anyone.

A source told Hollywood Life that the reality TV star is not ready to be in a relationship yet and has been taking time for herself. “She’s still not ready to date, but she’s in a much better place than she was a year ago,” the insider shared. The source also mentioned that Kim is trying to move forward and staying busy with her work and her kids. “She’s letting the past go and throwing herself into work and the kids,” the source shared.

Another source revealed that several high-profile suitors are trying to reach out to Kim. Last month, an insider told Page Six that people were trying to connect with the star through mutual friends, and messaging her via direct message. “People are reaching out through mutual friends and people that she’s worked with to set her up with everyone from royal family members to A-list actors to athletes to billionaire CEOs,” the report stated.

