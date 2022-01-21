Kim Kardashian reportedly staying calm amid Kanye West drama; Trying to 'be the bigger person'

Kim Kardashian is still dealing with her ex Kanye West's recent public statements about their broken relationship. According to a source, Kardashian is "patiently waiting" for West to "calm down" and cease making public pronouncements about their co-parenting relationship.

"As much as [Kim] feels the need to stand up for herself, she doesn't want to make their relationship worse," a source said as per PEOPLE. "She is trying to stay calm and be the bigger person. Some of the things Kanye is accusing her of are hurtful. Other things, she just shrugs off." Kardashian, who has two girls with West, North, 8, and Chicago, 4, as well as boys Saint, 6, and Psalm, filed for divorce from West in February 2021, after almost seven years of marriage.

However, West, 44, has grown public about his love for his ex and their new co-parenting arrangement amid the continuing divorce procedures and Kardashian's new relationship with SNL comedian Pete Davidson. In an Instagram video posted over the weekend by Hollywood Unlocked, West said that he was not invited to Chicago's joint birthday celebration with cousin Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner's kid with Travis Scott. West did attend the party in the end, and another insider told PEOPLE that he is "always welcome and does come to family events."

West, who just revealed his affair with model Julia Fox, also took a shot at Davidson, 28, on his recent track. "God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**," he raps, referencing his near-fatal car crash from 2002.

