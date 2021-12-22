Kim Kardashian reportedly 'surprised' by Kanye West's public plea about getting back together amid divorce

Kim Kardashian has reportedly reacted to Kanye West's recent comments about wanting to get back together. For those unversed, the rapper made a very public plea asking Kim to "run right back" to him during his feud-ending event with Drake which the television star attended with their 8-year-old daughter North West.

As fans were hoping for Kim to provide an answer to Kanye's shocking plea, it seems like the beauty mogul has finally sent across her reply to the issue. According to US Weekly's report, a source has revealed that while "Kim knows Kanye is a good person," the SKIMs owner is reportedly "surprised by his comments about wanting to get back together" amid the last stages of divorce.

In other news, Kim has also requested the court to speed up her divorce proceedings with West, against whom, she had filed for divorce in February 2021. The television star had also requested for her last name to be restored while she is declared legally single, as per the court documents. “There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable...[West] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives," a part of Kim's statement read, in the court documents.

The beauty mogul was recently spotted having a great time in Staten Island with SNL star Pete Davidson and Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick. She reportedly watched Spider-Man: No Way Home with Davidson and had dinner with Pete and Scott. A restaurant also posted a selfie with Pete and Kim who looked nothing but happy to be with one another!

