Kim Kardashian is reportedly 'very hurt' due to Kanye West's claims about their kids being raised by nannies

Kim Kardashian is reportedly not at all happy with Kanye West's latest song 'The Game' where he raps about his kids being raised by nannies. For those unversed, Kanye and Kim shared four children, North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2.

In his new song, West's lyrics reportedly go like, "I got love for the nannies, but real family is better...The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit." According to a report from PEOPLE, Kim Kardashian isn't very happy with how West has implied that she has no part in raising their children. The insider from PEOPLE has reported that "it was a low blow for him to start knocking her [Kim Kardashian] for having nannies. A lot of her friends don't think it was right either."

The report has also added how Kim has been juggling her personal life with kids along with her professional life. "She has four kids. Kim is living her life. She's juggling her career, her dating life," the report has noted. According to PEOPLE, Kim is reportedly "very hurt" due to Kanye West's lyrics and "by the fact that he keeps airing their relationship and their custody in front of the world."

The report has stated how Kim doesn't like how Kanye turns "everything into a circus." ""She believes that's the one thing that's sacred, but this is not his place to turn everything into a circus, and that's what she feels like he is doing," PEOPLE's report added.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Last Day to grab the best deals