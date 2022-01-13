Kim Kardashian reportedly wants Kanye West to move on with Julia Fox, happy to him 'smiling again'

Kanye West's idea of dating Julia Fox to get under Kim Kardashian's skin isn't working. Kanye West, her estranged spouse, has been spotted on many occasions with Julia Fox of Uncut Gems, who has acknowledged to being a 'die-hard' fan of Keeping Up With The Kardashians but Kim Kardashian would rather her ex be with a fan than an enemy.

According to a Tuesday report by TMZ, the 41-year-old SKIMS billionaire believes Kanye West's new girlfriend Fox, 31, is a Kardashian follower, which might be beneficial to their co-parenting relationship. According to sources close to Kim, she is happy to see the Donda artist smiling again and wishes to see him with a wonderful person. Kim feels that the actress being a fan is only 'a good thing,' according to the insider, as per TMZ, who adds that Fox has been following her family from the beginning of their reality programme.

They also claim that Kim believes co-parenting will be simpler for all parties involved if Fox's connection with Kanye blossoms and she forms a relationship with their children. Julia was identified a few days ago to have been a 'die-hard' admirer of Kim and her family on their now-defunct E! reality programme for years. Meanwhile, Fox and West were seen leaving Craig's, a celebrity favourite, together on Monday, as their new romance heats up.

On the other hand, Kim headed to Instagram on Tuesday morning to post two pictures in which she puckered up and gave the peace hand symbol. She's clearly in excellent spirits, as her romance with Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson heats up.

