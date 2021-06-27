Kim Kardashian is reportedly 'worried' about dating again after Kanye West split because of THIS reason

Kim Kardashian is not focussing on dating at the moment and is hesitant about trusting someone new, revealed a source close to the KUWTK star.

Kim Kardashian recently dismissed all the dating rumours surrounding her after split from husband Kanye West during her appearance on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special. The model was being linked to Van Jones, Maluma among others though it seems the reason Kim is not yet dating is because she is "worried" about building trust with someone again after Kanye West.

Kim was married to West for over seven years and it seems the SKIMS founder is worried that her "public relationship" with the rapper may not discourage her potential interests. According to US Weekly, a source close to Kim informed that she is not "focused on dating at the moment."

Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 and as per the source, Kim is unsure about her future relationships and particularly worried about trusting someone again. Adding further about Kardashian's hesitation, the source informed, "She also knows how hard it is to build trust with someone so she thinks it’s going to take time before letting someone into her private life. It was easy with Kanye because they were friends before so they had years’ worth of trust."

In the meantime, it appears that Kanye has already begun dating and is rumoured to be in a relationship with Irina Shayk. The insider also stated how Kim has been surprised about West moving on soon although she does have a lot of support from her friends and family who have already been assuring her potential suitors once she decides to begin dating.

As for West, the rapper sparked romance rumours with Irina Shayk following their trip to France together for his birthday. Neither of the duo has confirmed their relationship yet.

ALSO READ: KUWTK Reunion: From Kanye West divorce to Van Jones, Maluma dating rumours; 5 Kim Kardashian REVELATIONS

Share your comment ×