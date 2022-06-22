Kim Kardashian responds to accusations of damaging Marilyn Monroe's dress during Met Gala 2022

Kim Kardashian recently hit the headlines for allegedly ruining Marilyn Monroe's dress that she wore at Met Gala 2022. The iconic dress Monroe wore in 1962 to sing Happy Birthday to then-president John F. Kennedy was recently a topic of discussion after photos claims that Kim had damaged the historic dress after wearing it for the fashion event.

During her recent interview with Today, Kardashian addressed the allegations as she spoke to Hoda Kotb about how the team at Ripley's Believe It or Not! the museum helped her carefully put on the dress and the limited amount of time that she wore it. Kim caused an online uproar last week after netizens called her out for choosing to wear Monroe's dress and then allegedly ruining it.

Responding to all the rumours, Kim denied that she did any damage to the dress and said, "Ripley’s [and I] worked together so well; there were handlers in gloves that put it on me. It was such a process. I showed up to the red carpet in a robe and slippers, and I put the dress on the bottom of the carpet, went up the stairs … I probably had it on for 3 minutes, 4 minutes", via Today.

Kardashian further added that she respects Monroe and is aware of how much the dress means to American history and also stated that its iconic status and meaning for American culture is why she chose to wear the dress since it seemed perfect for the Met Gala theme. She further also addressed the weight loss she underwent to wear Marilyn's dress and told Today, "I looked at it like a role. And I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me."

ALSO READ: Here's how Kim Kardashian lost 16 pounds in three weeks to wear Marilyn Monroe's dress for Met Gala 2022