Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West's false 'narrative' about custody of their kids: You were just here

Kim Kardashian, 41, dubbed Kanye West, 44, a liar after he claimed in an Instagram post that she had prevented the rapper from visiting their four children. Kanye posted a photo of several pins on his 8-year-old daughter North's bag, explaining that he snapped the photo a week before and hadn't been able to visit his children.

However, Kim debunked the rapper's allegations by claiming she saw him that morning on Monday, March 14. Kim replied to Kanye's picture by appealing with him to quit fabricating a false narrative regarding their four children's custody. She wrote in a since deleted comment, as per PEOPLE, “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school." Kanye's Instagram message echoed many of his previous assertions about being separated from his children and trying to keep his relationship intact.

Interestingly, Kim's retaliation against Kanye coincided with the release of a new trailer for the forthcoming Kardashians programme on Hulu. Kim expressed how tough her divorce had been in the trailer. She also revealed the shocking remark Kanye made to her during their divorce. "He told me my career is over," she says in the video.

Meanwhile, on March 11, the mother of four made her Instagram romance with Pete Davidson public, more than a week after the SKIMS businesswoman was proclaimed legally single during her divorce from West. The couple initially made news in October 2021 when they shared a kiss during a skit on Saturday Night Live during Kardashian's hosting debut.

