Kim Kardashian Responds To Her Tanning Bed Controversy; Find Out What She Had To Say

A media personality, socialite, and businesswoman, Kim Kardashian believes that a tanning bed can help her with her skin condition, psoriasis. However, evidence suggests that using tanning beds may have serious side effects like cancer and premature ageing.

Kardashian mentioned this in response to woman magazine Allure's criticism about the tanning bed featured in her SKKN's office on X (formerly Twitter), which showed off in her recent TikTok tour. She wrote, "I have psoriasis, and tanning beds help when it gets bad. But I don't use it much often."

Kim Kardashian was first diagnosed with psoriasis in 2011, a condition that can lead to itchy, red, and flaky skin due to an autoimmune disorder.

Even though phototherapy, a specific type of light treatment, can help with psoriasis, it’s not the same as using a tanning bed. Dermatologists advise against using tanning beds as a substitute for proper treatment.

Phototherapy is a psoriasis treatment that involves using controlled ultraviolet (UV) light under the supervision of a doctor. The American Academy of Dermatology Association explains that it treats psoriasis of the skin, scalp, and nails. It usually involves a type of light ray called UVB. While all UV light can harm the skin, UVA is the more prevalent type of sun radiation that goes deeper into the skin than UVB. The interaction between UV rays and the skin damages the skin cells and causes a tan.

As per the MD Anderson Cancer Center, tanning beds mainly use UVA light, which leads to skin damage, skin ageing (including the development of wrinkles) and an increased risk of skin cancer.

A 2015 study says that tanning beds may offer a more accessible form of UV treatment for psoriasis patients but also have a high risk of skin cancer.

The World Health Organization classified tanning as carcinogenic, or cancer-causing, and as per the studies, it can also increase your odds of developing certain types of skin cancer by 58%

On the other hand, The National Psoriasis Foundation does not recommend using tanning beds as a treatment for psoriasis, clarifying that UVA can be ineffective without special medications and due to the strong link to skin cancer.

Business Insider also contacted a representative for Kim Kardashian for a solid comment but has yet to receive a response by publication.

Of course, Kim Kardashian is skilled in marketing and generating discussions about herself and her products. The video showcasing the tanning beds has sparked conversations on platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels, with creators and dermatologists expressing concerns. However, it is vital to remember that Kardashian’s lifestyle is different from any other person's, and just because a celebrity does something doesn’t make it suitable for everyone. Sunless tanning options exist for a reason, and nothing is worth taking the risk of skin cancer.

