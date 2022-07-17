Kim Kardashian REUNITES with boyfriend Pete Davidson in Australia after four weeks apart

Looks like the honeymoon phase for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson still isn't over! After 4 weeks apart, Kim K is reuniting with the love of her life in Australia, where the Saturday Night Live alum is currently filming his new movie Wizards! alongside Orlando Bloom. According to E! News, The Kardashians star was photographed arriving at Cairns Airport in Queensland, Australia, on July 16.

Kim Kardashian was spotted deboarding her private jet, sporting an all-black ensemble paired with oversized shades while her platinum blonde locks were tied up in a bun. An insider revealed to E! News, "Kim is heading to Australia to visit Pete this weekend. She wanted to spend time with her kids before she left and did some special travel with them. Now she's off to see Pete and is very excited." For the unversed, Kim K shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Kim Kardashian, 41, was definitely missing Pete Davidson, 28, as evidenced by the romantic, intimate snaps she shared of the couple on her Instagram, this week. We can only imagine how lovely their reunion down under is going to be!

Speaking of Pete Davidson and Orlando Bloom's new movie, Wizards! also stars Naomi Scott, Franz Rogowski and Sean Haris. The David Michôd directorial revolves around two hapless pothead beach-bar operators (Davidson and Rogowski), who stumble across stolen loot they should have just left alone because they eventually run into trouble because of it.

