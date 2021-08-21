Kim Kardashian REUNITES with estranged husband Kanye West in Malibu

Television personality Kim Kardashian has recently reunited with her estranged husband Kanye West in Malibu. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kim Kardashian was spotted entering the passenger's seat of a car while Kanye West was on the opposite end. The two reportedly kept a low profile and were also accompanied by several security guards.

As per a source, via Entertainment Tonight, the two ‘are on great terms’ amid parenting their four children together. Despite going through a divorce, West and Kardashian find ‘time together alone, or with their kids,’ reports the source, via ET. “Kanye lives mostly out of L.A., but when he’s in town they make it a priority to meet up,” the source commented, via ET. Since West had been working on his 10th album ‘Donda’, Kardashian reportedly had their children with her, and while the two might have appealed for a divorce, “co-parenting has been going well for the couple,” notes the source.

Recently, Kim Kardashian made it a point to take their children to Kanye’s album listening parties for Donda. The mother, along with her four kids, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, were there at Kanye West’s listening parties. At the first party, Kim was also accompanied by her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Meanwhile, during an appearance in Kristen Bell’s ‘We Are Supported By’ podcast, Kim admitted to having received a major confidence boost from Kanye as the latter taught her to just be herself and live in the moment. "As long as I'm myself and as long as I'm doing it the way that I want to do, like, you have one life and you're living it for you," Kim noted.

