Kim Kardashian reunites with longtime pal Paris Hilton; Promotes her documentary This Is Paris

Kim Kardashian recently took to her Instagram Stories to document her reunion with her longtime bestie Paris Hilton. Scroll down to see what the duo was up to.
48255 reads Mumbai Updated: September 20, 2020 06:50 pm
KKW founder and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton are proving their friendship is as strong as ever. The lifelong pals have reunited and treated fans to a couple of glamorous Instagram videos posted to Paris‘ account. In one of the videos, Kim promoted Paris‘ new YouTube documentary.

 

“If you haven’t seen her documentary on YouTube, you should check it out,” she said, and then added “It’s so worth watching” to her Instagram Stories.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#TheOG Queens. Love you @KimKardashian.

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Kim and Paris have both opened up about their friendship during the past months. Paris revealed that Kim was the one who inspired her to freeze her eggs so she can have children on her own timetable. “I had a really amazing conversation with Kim about it,” Paris shared. “She introduced me to her doctor, and I was so inspired by her to actually do it. I think every woman should do it because you can really control it and not have that ‘Oh my God, I need to get married.’”

 

Kim also revealed some things about how Paris helped her navigate life in the spotlight. In an interview with E! True Hollywood Story in October 2019, Kim says: “I remember we were sitting in her SLR Mercedes, and the doors flip up this way. And at that point, the paparazzi would lay on the ground to try and get a picture of you, up your dress, and she said, ‘Okay. We need to make sure you don’t give them that.’”

 

Kim added, “[Paris] was such a great mentor for me. I really am grateful for my experiences with her…She’s a huge, huge reason for my success.”

 

Credits :Paris Hilton’s Instagram, Kim Kardashian’s Instagram,E! True Hollywood Story

