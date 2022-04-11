Kim Kardashian reveals the advice she got from Pete Davidson for her SNL debut

Kim Kardashian stated that she spoke with her now-boyfriend Pete Davidson before making her Saturday Night Live debut. During the first episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the reality star reveals she decided to host the sketch comedy series and claims she sought the comedian for help at the Met Gala in September 2021.

“I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met and I was like, ‘I am so scared. I don’t know what I signed up for,'” she recalls of their chat as per Page Six, “And he’s like, ‘Can you read cue cards? You’re good. You’re good.'” However, On October 9, Kardashian, 41, hosted the NBC programme and starred in a skit with Davidson, 28, in which he played Aladdin and she played his character's love interest, Jasmine. The duo kissed in the skit, which the Skims creator confessed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! was their first kiss.

Interestingly, Davidson later gave his now-girlfriend their costumes and the episode's magic carpet on Valentine's Day. Meanwhile, The hot-and-heavy pair made their first official public appearance at the red carpet premiere of The Kardashians, although while they attended the event together, Kardashian posed for photographs alone. However, the paparazzi captured them holding hands as they arrived and made their way inside.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians actress earlier revealed that the new show will focus on her and Davidson's relationship, but Davidson will not appear on camera in the first season. “I have not filmed with him, and I’m not opposed to it,” Kardashian, who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West, said at the time as per Page Six. “It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away."

ALSO READ:Kim Kardashian says she 'legit screamed' after her baby bar essay got selected as a model answer