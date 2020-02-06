Kim Kardashian reveals daughter Chicago needed stitches after falling out of her high chair; DEETS inside

Reality star Kim Kardashian recently revealed that her daughter Chicago got hurt after falling out of a high chair and needed stitches. Read on to know more.

Kim Kardashian always manages to grab headlines for one reason or the other. The reality star happens to be a doting mother of four kids, North, Chicago, Saint and Pslam. Her married life with singer Kanye West is also going well and the two of them are considered to be an ideal couple by many. At times, the stunning beauty is also gripped in numerous controversies and rumours. Recently, Kim made a very shocking revelation at a talk show.

The 39 – year old mom revealed that her daughter Chicago had fallen out of her high chair as a result of which her face was cut and she had to receive stitches for the same. The reality star further added that the toddler is doing fine but has had a big scar on one of her cheeks. Talking about the same, Kim also said that stuff happens and that one just gets to roll with it. Talking about Chicago, the little girl turned two on January 15, 2020.

(ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian REVEALS details about her daughter North West’s plant based diet; Find Out)

On the occasion of her birthday, the entrepreneur mom organized a Minnie Mouse themed birthday bash which definitely was all things lavish. Kim, who is very much active on social media, often shares bits and pieces related to her daily life with fans on the same. A few days back, she candidly answered few questions related to her and her family’s diet through Twitter handle. The reality star is extremely popular for never looking out of shape because of which fans have always been curious to know about her diet.

Read More