Kim Kardashian reveals daughter North always 'complains’ about her fashion choices; Here's Why

Kim Kardashian may collaborate with some of fashion's biggest names, but there is one person who will always humble her style choices. The SKIMS creator stated in a recent interview with Vogue that her and Kanye "Ye" West's 8-year-old daughter, North, is her harshest critic.

“North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashian star shared. However, it's not her provocative looks that have North chastised; it's the colour. "She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black," added the reality star. "I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me,' said Kim. '[Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and say: "Mom, you’re still wearing black,"' the mother-of-four shared.

Kim, who is also the mother to Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, has discovered that North knows what she's talking about when it comes to fashion. As per Daily Mail, she dressed her, her brothers, and her sister for a Vogue photo in February. In the same interview, the fashionista thanked her ex-husband for the influence he had on her style progression throughout their relationship, as well as how she is managing it today.

Meanwhile, after months of reports that her marriage to Kanye West, which started in 2014, was on the brink of dissolution, she filed for divorce last February. He campaigned for President of the United States in 2020, and his campaign immediately became notorious for his public outbursts, such as when he sobbed and yelled onstage during an event when he disclosed that he and Kim discussed aborting North. Since then, Kanye has often launched public tirades at Kim and her current partner Pete Davidson throughout their divorce.

