Kim Kardashian REVEALS daughter North West's 'mean' opinion about her 'all white' house

Kim Kardashian got candid about her parenting techniques and the one thing one of her kids said to her which made a lasting impression on the mother. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian's alum, 40, has recently opened up on some of her mom fails during The Ellen DeGeneres Show's 'Mom Confessions' segment.

For those unversed with Kim Kardashian's life, the beauty mogul shares four kids with estranged husband Kanye West - North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2. Opening up on the show, via ET Canada, the television star said, "My biggest parenting fail is…I give in too easily sometimes...And bribes. I’m guilty of a good bribe.”

Kim also revealed the meanest thing that one of her children said to her, and she picked something that her eldest daughter North West said while the mother-daughter duo was disagreeing about something. "Every time I get into some kind of a disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig at me...She'll say, 'Your house is so ugly, it's all white," the KKW Beauty owner revealed. Explaining why North does so, Kim said that her eldest child thinks speaking ill of Kim's house would be 'kind of mean' as the star is known to like her 'all white' house!

This isn't the first time that the Kardashian mom has spilled the beans about her eldest daughter, who once called her mother out for not being herself while promoting her brands on social media. Well, we surely love North and Kim's adorable banter!

ALSO READ: 5 EPIC moments from Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live debut that served more drama than KUWTK