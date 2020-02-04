Kim Kardashian REVEALS details about her daughter North West’s plant based diet; Find Out

Kim Kardashian revealed her daughter North West is a pescatarian and shared her plant-based diet while interacting with her fans on Twitter. Read on to know more.

Considering Kim Kardashian never looks out of shape, the fans have always been curious about her diet and she has finally spilled all the secrets. While interacting with her fans on Twitter, the 39-year-old reality star candidly answered some questions about what she and her family eat on a daily basis. While talking about her own diet, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stated that she mostly eats plant-based food. No meant. When asked if her four kids also eat plant-based foods, she said yes.

Talking about North West, Kim revealed that her daughter a pescatarian, a person who does not eat meat but does eat fish. “Yes they do! North is a pescatarian though.” Talking about what she and her daughter eat throughout the day, Kim wrote, “Oatmeal and vegan sausage for breakfast, vegan tacos are my fave for lunch! Salads are good too.” Just because she had decided to eliminate meat from her diet chart, does not mean she only sticks to healthy food, she has her own favourate food items when it comes to junk food.

“I love Cheetos. OMG Cheetos puffs too and Doritos sometimes. I hate HOT anything! I hate Spicy anything. I know this is going to be very unpopular to so many but I just don't like it. Regular Cheetos for me or Cheetos puffs are my absolute fave,” she tweeted. She also revealed that she loves skinny French fries and baked potatoes. When asked how she likes her Starbucks, Kim wrote, “Small size soy chai latte or smallest size white chocolate mocha with whipped cream. They have to be the smallest size or they don’t taste the same to me.”

