Kim Kardashian reveals ex husband Kanye West asked her to ‘burn’ his things after finalizing divorce

Kim Kardashian candidly spoke about her divorce with Kanye West in a heartfelt manner, in the latest episode of The Kardashians. As the episode unfolded, Kim's vulnerability was evident. The reality show star revealed, "I'm a memory hoarder," as she bid farewell to a significant chapter in her life - her divorce from Kanye West. Viewers witnessed an emotional moment as the mother of four sorted through one of Kanye's storage units on the day their divorce was officially finalized. Admitting to being a memory hoarder, Kim revealed her desire to preserve mementos of the Kanye she once knew.

Kim shared her emotional journey of downsizing Kanye's belongings. The rapper had amassed an impressive 32 storage units, but Kim managed to reduce it down to three. During this process, Kanye showed a heartfelt gesture by gifting her the remaining units. Although. he initially intended to burn his possessions, and also asked Kim to do so.

However, it was Kim who decided to hold onto some items for the sake of their children. She expressed, "This is my time capsule of the best times. The reality is, life is really different, and when you know it can never get back there, that's what sucks, and that's what's hard. But my kids will have the best memories, and this will be the best tribute for them."

The keepsakes of Kanye’s symbolized a time she cherished deeply, though she acknowledged that life had now taken a different turn. She revealed, "They think their dad is the best thing and the most amazing thing, and he's so great with them, why would I take that away from them because I'm angry?"

As a mother, Kim shares she believes that the memories she preserved would become a cherished tribute for their kids - North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm. Kardashian envisioned her daughter North hosting an epic merch table with Kanye's old Yeezy products at her Sweet 16 birthday celebration.

Kim Kardashian's relationship journey, motherhood and more

In the midst of dealing with the divorce, Kim also addressed her romantic life and candidly spoke about her nine-month relationship with Pete Davidson. Reflecting on her choices, she admitted, "It got my mind away from stuff, and that's not a way to run from things. It's better to deal, heal, and then feel."

Throughout the episode, Kim also discussed her determination to shield her children from the controversies surrounding Kanye. She acknowledged his past actions and decisions that had caused uproar, such as the unfortunate incident involving anti-Semitic comments leading to lost endorsement deals. Despite the challenges, Kim emphasized that her children adored their father, and she wanted to ensure they continued to see him in a positive light.

Kim Kardashian's journey with Kanye West has indeed been a rollercoaster ride of emotions, love, and growth. As their divorce is now official, she takes peace in knowing that the memories she preserved will forever serve as a tribute to the beautiful moments they shared as a family. Moving forward, Kim's resolve to protect her children and embrace her own healing journey remains her top priority.

