Kim Kardashian Reveals How Ex-Husband Kanye West's Personality Changes Led To Their Divorce

Kim Kardashian is opening up about the emotional difficulties of dissolving her marriage to Kanye West. She has shared how various circumstances conspired against her relationship, ultimately leading to its downfall.

On the February 13 episode of The Kardashians, a discussion between Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner about Khloé's reconciliation with ex-husband Lamar Odom prompted Kim to share her own thoughts on divorce. Khloé admitted that she had married Odom too quickly but defended her decision.

The Good American founder said their relationship might have endured if not for his addiction issues. She explained, "That was the love of my life. And if it wasn’t for drugs, I know we would still be married today," adding, "None of us knew he was on drugs until it was at least a year in. That’s what was so terrifying."

Kim, drawing a comparison to her own situation, discussed how difficult it is to watch a partner transform into someone unrecognizable—someone beyond reconciliation. She expressed the sorrow of seeing a person change so drastically that continuing the relationship becomes impossible.

The Skims mogul confided in her sister, seemingly referring to West , saying, "When you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality, and then they’re not the same person, and you can’t ever get that person back—but you can’t live with the new person—I get it."

In a confessional, Kim elaborated on the emotional toll of an unwanted breakup. She explained that when external circumstances change a marriage so much that it cannot be salvaged, the pain is immense. Kim shared, "It’s tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end for personal reasons, but circumstances change in a way that forces your marriage to end."

She added, "When you weren’t planning on that, and that’s not really the outcome you wanted, but there’s no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over."

Kim and Kanye, who share four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—ended their marriage in 2021 after six years together. According to People, court documents reportedly showed that Kim wanted to be declared legally single before the divorce was finalized, citing ongoing conflicts and public disagreements over co-parenting. She was determined to keep the matter private, but West’s social media posts made that difficult.

After her divorce, Kim briefly dated Pete Davidson and was later rumored to be in a relationship with Odell Beckham Jr., though their supposed romance ended in early 2024.

