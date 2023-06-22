Kim Kardashian reveals how ‘Imposter Syndrome’ keeps her going as she finds relief in SKIMS success

Despite her accomplishments, the reality star admits to experiencing self-doubt and reveals how her shapewear brand has brought her a sense of relief.

Kim Kardashian (via Kim Kardashian Instagram)

Kim Kardashian, the well-known reality star and entrepreneur, has achieved remarkable success in various business ventures. However, she recently disclosed her ongoing struggle with impostor syndrome, even amidst her triumphs. In a candid interview with TIME, the 42-year-old founder of SKIMS, her highly successful shapewear brand, shared her thoughts on self-doubt and the driving force it provides her. Furthermore, she reflected on her past endeavors and the feeling of uncertainty that accompanied them.

Kim Kardashian's impostor syndrome persists despite unforeseen success of SKIMS

Kim Kardashian revealed that her journey with SKIMS has surpassed all her expectations. She said, "Obviously you have big hopes, but this definitely exceeded everything that I ever imagined." Despite this achievement, she acknowledges grappling with impostor syndrome, emphasizing that it serves as a motivation for her. The inner doubt she experiences continually fuels her drive to persevere and excel.

Kim Kardashian reflects on previous ventures and career trajectory

Over the years, the Kardashians' star has ventured into multiple businesses, ranging from mobile games to cosmetics and perfumes. However, she admitted that none of them truly resonated with her and often felt like she was "winging" her career. She candidly shared an example, saying, "At the beginning, when I didn't really understand where my career was going because I was just kind of winging it, I would do licensing deals with a lot of different companies that would contradict themselves, like a cupcake brand with a weight-loss pill at the same time."

SKIMS success brings relief to Kim Kardashian

With the unprecedented success of SKIMS, Kim Kardashian confessed that she finally feels a sense of relief. She stated, "I feel like, OK, I did it." The shapewear brand has become a triumph for her, solidifying her position in the business world. However, it is essential to note that her path to success has not been without controversy and missteps.

Kim Kardashian addresses controversial statements

Back in March 2022, Kim Kardashian faced substantial criticism following her statement about women in business during an interview with Variety. She suggested that the best advice for women was to "get your f---ing ass up and work." However, she later clarified that her comment lacked context and was taken out of proportion. On Good Morning America, she apologized, acknowledging the misunderstanding surrounding her initial statement. During the interview, Kardashian elaborated, stating, "That statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it. It became a sound bite really with no context." 

Kim Kardashian emphasized the importance of cultivating a work environment where individuals are motivated and passionate about their endeavors. She stated, "You have to surround yourself with people that want to work... Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do because you have one life."

