Kim Kardashian reveals how Kanye West reacted to family's decision of ending KUWTK amid divorce

Kim Kardashian in the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians revealed how Kanye West felt about the show's ending after 20 seasons.

Kim Kardashian recently revealed Kanye West's thoughts about the family's decision of ending Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The reality show surrounding the Kardashian-Jenner family is all set to wrap up with its 20th season. The show is all set to go out with a bang as it will also have a special reunion episode that will be hosted by Andy Cohen.

On the latest episode of the show, Kim was seen talking about Kanye's reaction about the show being in its final season. While chatting with her friends as she gave them the news about the show's ending, Kim revealed how West seemed to be supportive. She said, "I mean, he's like, 'Whatever makes you happy,' you know?"

While Kim and Kanye's marriage issues have come up on the final season of the show, their divorce hasn't been mentioned and neither of the two have made any official statement about the same. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, after six years of marriage.

The latest episode of the show turned out to be an emotional one given that the family also broke the news of the show ending to their crew who have been involved with the show for years. During the episode, Kim also revealed what she will miss the most about the show and also something she won't, answering Scott Disick's question about the show's Peak and Pit moments, she said, "Peak of not continuing with the show, just a little bit more free time. And then the pit is, I won’t see the crew every day."

