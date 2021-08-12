Kim Kardashian REVEALS how Kanye West taught her to 'live in the moment' and not be a people pleaser

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be splitting up but that doesn't seem to have affected the bond they share. In a recent interaction with Kristen Bell for a podcast, Kim opened up about Kanye helping her to become more confident. The KUWTK star credited West for teaching her to "live in the moment" as she praised the rapper amid their divorce.

During her appearance on Bell's We Are Supported By podcast, Kim spoke about Kanye being a positive influence in her life who changed her way of thinking, especially when it comes to putting herself first. Talking about the life lesson she learned from him, Kim said, "I got to a point — and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself — that taught me so much in the best way, of, just being me and living in the moment."

Kim further added how it was Kanye who helped her to stop being a "people pleaser" and it helped her become more confident in herself. Kim particularly spoke about how the change in her attitude made her become more confident on Keeping Up With the Kardashians as well and she noted that she didn't mind becoming the "b***h of the week" on the show as long as she was being herself.

Kim filed for divorce from West in February this year. Although despite their split, the duo has remained supportive of each other. Kim recently showed support for West by attending both his album listening events for Donda in Atlanta. The duo also headed for a family outing recently which seemed to hint at how well they are handling their co-parenting duties.

