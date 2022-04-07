Kim Kardashian REVEALS how Pete Davidson's Valentine's Day gift for her was connected to their SNL meet

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance began last October and it was right after the couple met during the former's hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. While the duo even starred in a sketch together as a Disney couple, little did they know that they would soon end up in a fairy tale relationship from there. Kardashian who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming show The Kardashians recently spoke about her relationship with Davidson on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

During her appearance on the talk show as per Just Jared, the SKIMS founder revealed one of the sweetest details about her relationship as she spilled the beans on their first Valentine's Day together and revealed the special gift that Pete got her for the romantic occasion. While speaking about the same, Kim revealed how the duo shared their first kiss during an SNL sketch when they weren't a couple.

Adding on about how it has a sweet connection to her Valentine's Day present, Kim revealed that Pete gifted their Aladdin and Jasmine costumes, the magic carpet, and the Genie lamp from the SNL sketch. Kardashian isn't shying away from talking about her new romance and has addressed details of her relationship with Pete in multiple interviews recently.

During an interaction with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show a few weeks ago, Kim revealed that she was extremely happy with Pete and also revealed how he has gotten tattoos dedicated to her. The couple has also gone Instagram official as Kim shared a series of photos with him last month.

