Kim Kardashian Reveals How Secret Ex-Boyfriend's Criticism Led to Her Breakup, Check Out The Details

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about a past relationship on her show The Kardashians. Known for her work ethic, Kim has built a successful empire with brands like Skims. But behind her professional drive lies a personal life that hasn’t always been easy. In a candid conversation, Kim revealed how her dedication to work became a tension in one of her relationships. Moreover, it became the reason for their breakup.

Kim Kardashian is known for her relentless drive and work ethic, but not everyone in life has appreciated that. During a candid conversation on The Kardashians, Kim admitted that her dedication to work has sometimes created problems in her personal life. She shared that one of her past relationships started having so many issues. And the main reason behind these issues and arguments was only because her partner couldn’t keep up with her pace.

Kim explained, “When someone tells me not to do something that I planned on, I physically get, like, ‘You’re getting in my way and I will bulldoze whatever is in my way because you’re not going to tell me to change my schedule.'"

Kim then recalled a specific moment that highlighted the problem. Her ex, whose name was not revealed, once told her, “You work so much, why don’t you just take a week off?” To this, Kim was really pissed. She said, “I’m like, get out of here! Take the week off! That was the beginning of the end.”

Kim’s reaction to her ex’s suggestion highlights a broader issue she faced in her relationships. She admitted that her intense focus on her career and unwillingness to take a break created tension between them. In another episode, Kim discussed her coping mechanisms and how her 2016 Paris robbery affected her mental health.

Kim shared that her therapist had helped her realize that her calm demeanor, which she thought was a strength, was actually a response to trauma. Kim said, “She was like, ‘You think calm is your superpower. I think you are so desensitized from trauma that you literally are frozen in fight or flight.’” She explained how her therapy sessions have helped her understand her behavior.

Khloe Kardashian also pointed out that the trauma from the robbery might have changed how Kim handles stress and emotions. She said, “Don't you think your robbery? You weren't calm before. Kim, you were a lunatic. You were never calm as a teenager, in your twenties, you cried about everything, you were bratty, and you threw tantrums. Everything stopped after you got robbed. Because you stayed calm in that situation, and you even said, ‘My calmness is what kept me alive.’”

Kim admitted that her calmness might have gone too far. She felt it had become so extreme that people might take advantage of it. And so she worried that she was becoming too emotionless, like a robot. But then she also feels that staying busy is a good way to avoid dealing with her trauma.

