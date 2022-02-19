Kim Kardashian REVEALS how she archives precious memories in 'epic' baby books for all her kids

Kim Kardashian in a recent segment for Vogue gave a peek into her newly decorated home and also gave everyone a glimpse of what she holds closest o her heart, the objects of affection in her home. During the same, Kim showed off a special thing that she does for all her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm whom she shares with ex Kanye West.

Kim in the new video for Vogue, put up her minimalistic home for display as she gave a tour of her Calabasas mansion. During the same, Kardashian revealed a special way that she archives precious moments for her four children as she showed a set of baby books that she has created for them.

Revealing how she has always had a love for scrapbooking, Kim added, "Anyone [who] knows me, they know that I love to scrapbook so that my kids can have the most amazing memories. I really wanted to archive these memories. It's really, really cute."

The books showcased by Kim consist of details such as hospital information, baby shower memories, sonograms and also photos of her kids with everyone who visited them when they were young. Not only that, but the baby books also consist of letters that Kardashian pens for her kids on their birthdays. Speaking about the same, Kim added, "Then I write these long letters. I write a letter to each of one of my kids on their birthday. "It'll just be so fun when they're older."

Kim who recently appeared on the cover of Vogue also posed for a special photo spread with the magazine where she posed with her four kids. The SKIMS founder is also known to drop sweet photos of them every now and then on her Instagram.

