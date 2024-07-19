Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Sustained her Finger Injuries; Find Out

Kim Kardashian recently detailed a harrowing finger injury, describing the pain as “more painful than childbirth.” The mishap occurred due to a sliding door and a late-night snack.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 43-year-old SKIMS founder was seen at the doctor's office with two fingers on her left hand bandaged. When asked about the incident, Kim explained that the injury happened with “my big sliding door to my bathroom.”

The door didn't have a latch, so Kim stopped it with her hand. The door's mechanics were confusing, and as she pulled it hard, her son Saint, 8, ran in with chips. Kim, who shares Saint with her ex, Kanye West, had just told him it was too late for chips when she was distracted. The door suddenly slammed, causing her to groan in pain with an "Ugh."

Kim recalled moment when she saw blood and went into a state of shock

As the "graphic images" warning flashed on the screen, Kim Kardashian looked at her hand and collapsed on the ground. Her index and ring finger tips had turned purplish-gray, and a shard of bone was protruding from the top of her middle finger.

Kardashian recounted the moment, saying that after seeing the blood, she grabbed the table and dropped to her knees. “And it was my bone sticking out a little bit. Get me help,” she recalled. Despite needing ice, she did not scream or panic, simply uttering the word “help.”

Kardashian said, “I didn't do anything but freeze. You can’t even describe the pain but your whole body goes into shock. It was, like, more painful than childbirth. “After Kardashian saw her x-ray flash on screen with the tip of the bone in her finger broke, she told the staff member at the doctor’s office, “It’s like a floating piece… I wanted to die.”

Kim Kardashian embraced Hyperbaric therapy for quick recovery

The doctor warned Kim Kardashian that there was a possibility her nail might never grow back. She responded with a touch of humor, saying, “Oh come on. I’m going to invent a nail implant.”

To aid her recovery, Kardashian focused on hyperbaric chambers, spending four hours in one the day before. She humorously remarked, “Who has time?” According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, hyperbaric chambers aid wound healing by exposing the body to higher levels of oxygen at greater pressure. The medical group explained, "Wounds need oxygen to heal properly. Exposing a wound to 100% oxygen may speed healing.”

Kim Kardashian shared photos showing her fingers wrapped in bandages in the month of April.

Kim Kardashian felt relived when doctor assured amputation was not needed post injury

She removed the splint to reveal the top of her finger, which appeared bloody when she visited her plastic surgeon Dr. John Layke. Her doctor said, "That looks great," leading Kim to inquire , "You think that looks great?" Dr. Layke elaborated, "I do, because much of it is just dried blood and some oozing." Next, he cleansed the wound with peroxide, while Kim wanted to be sure if it won't need an amputation. Dr. Layke reassured that she actually dodged a bullet and things could have been much worse!

Watch the new episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.

