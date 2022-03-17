Kim Kardashian reveals how she's taking the 'high road' with ex Kanye West: I try to ignore it

Kanye West's public rants seem to be difficult to cope with, particularly for those affected. However, Kim Kardashian, 41, spoke up about how she tries to take the "high road" with her estranged husband, 44, in order to set a positive example for their four children, in her upcoming Ellen interview.

Kim said that her parents, Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian, set a "good example" for her with their relationship, and that she tries her hardest for the benefit of their children. “I’m always just hopeful, and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to see the best of the best so I just try to—as hard as it can be sometimes—I do try to ignore it and just try to do whatever’s best for the kids,” Kim said as per Just Jared.

While Kim admits that it may be "hard," she tries to utilise her experiences, particularly the "challenging" ones to help her grow. However, the SKIMs creator discussed how she used to be very worried with "narratives," but her viewpoint has shifted to wanting to be the greatest version of herself possible. “I just live my life the way that I think is right and that I feel is right in my soul,” she said.

Interestingly, Kim has shown multiple times that she has attempted to take the high road with Kanye, despite some of his many public tantrums calling her and her current boyfriend Pete Davidson out. Even while Kim has publicly commented on some of Kanye's postings, urging him to stop spreading a false narrative, she has also acknowledged to attempting to be a supporter of him for the sake of their children.

