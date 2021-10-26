Kim Kardashian REVEALS Hulu project will showcase a totally ‘different side’ of the family

Reality TV star and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian recently opened up about her family’s upcoming Hulu series after the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While speaking to WSJ magazine recently, the 41-year-old law student hinted at what fans can expect from the revamped reality TV show following the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kim said: “I think it will be a different side. But I wouldn’t say that our silly sides are not going to come out.”

Kardashian also added that the Hulu show is likely to focus more on her work and legal studies, and less on the family’s personal issues. The family started filming the revamped series back in September. Kim announced the end of the iconic show Keeping Up With The Kardashians in late 2020, but later on, the Kardashian-Jenner family revealed that they signed a multi-year deal with Hulu to produce new content that launch exclusively on the streaming service.

Recently, Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian spoke to People magazine and looked back at some of her most embarrassing moments on KUWTK. The Good American founder revealed that she still watches old seasons of the show, even though she “did stuff that is so mortifying and cringe-worthy.” She told the tabloid: “I remember taking a bath naked with a bunch of candy and Kourtney‘s filming me. It’s just like why am I doing this on camera? It’s so mortifying.” If you don’t remember what Khloe is talking about, this incident is from season four, when Khloe decided to make a “love tape” for her then-husband Lamar Odom while he was out on the road during the basketball season.

Also read: Khloe Kardashian encouraged to patch things up with Tristan amid Kourtney & Travis’ engagement?