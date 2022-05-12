Kim Kardashian reveals Kanye West called her to say her 'career was over' after she self styled her outfit

Kim Kardashian opened up on her split from Kanye West and how it changed a lot of things for her including when it came to her fashion decisions. In the recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim spoke to Kourtney about how choosing outfits for herself has been stress-inducing for her and also revealed how Kanye reacted to her choice over a call.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up about styling herself for the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards and revealed how it made her "so nervous." She also stated how Kanye had previously dressed her for the Saturday Night Live episode but the rapper who took offence to her bit on the show walked off midway from her monologue.

Opening up about how hard it was for her to style herself for the Awards, Kim told Kourtney, "I was like, 'How do I wear something that hasn’t been pre-vetted first?'" Kim recalled. "It was psychologically [hard]." Eventually, Kim wore the latest Fendi X SKIMS look, a dark brown leather dress with matching gloves for the event. Kardashian later revealed how Kanye reacted to her choice saying, "He told me my career’s over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar."

Kim also addressed Kanye leaving from her SNL monologue adding that she had shown him the monologue before but he never read it. Speaking about their divorce, she added, "Kanye had a hard time with what I said. He’s like, 'I haven’t signed the divorce papers.'"

