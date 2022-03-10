Kim Kardashian reveals Kanye West will be on The Kardashians, says 'we’re always a family'

Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye West will be covered in her family's new Hulu series, The Kardashians, but most of the turmoil will be kept off camera. Kim Kardashian opened up about where she stands with her estranged husband Kanye West on "publicly disagreeing" during their latest drama with the rapper's social media assaults.

In a recent interview with Variety, the beauty entrepreneur said that she would want to keep their personal troubles private. “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” Kim explained as per US Weekly, “But I do believe in handling it all privately.” West, 44, will appear prominently in the first episode of The Kardashians, which premieres in April. Before his divorce with the Skims CEO took a severe turn, the Grammy winner even taped sequences for the reality show, which would premiere with 40 episodes spread over two seasons.

Interestingly, Kim further said as per US Weekly, “I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good. I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we’re always a family.”

For those unversed, Kardashian filed for divorce after almost seven years of marriage in February 2021. North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, are her and the Yeezy designer's four children. Despite the fact that things have been tense while the former couple hammered out the details of their divorce, the Selfish author has not publicly lashed out. Hulu’s new The Kardashians releases on April 14.

