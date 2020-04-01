Kim Kardashian REVEALS Kris Jenner broke down after watching her KUWTK fight with sister Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian revealed her mother Kris Jenner cried after watching her KUWTK fight with sister Kourtney Kardashian. Here's what she had to say about the episode.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian kick-started the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians by breaking into a fight in the very first episode. Slaps, kicks and punches, it was a full-blown physical fight that left the audience shocked. Kim reflected on the episode when she joined Jimmy Fallon for a video chat for his at-home edition of The Tonight Show. She revealed that her mother Kris Jenner cried after watching her fight with her sister on the public platform.

“When my mom saw that, a clip of that, she cried. She was like, 'What is going on? Who are you guys?” It all started when, in the episode, Kourtney Kardashian opened up about not wanting to appear on the show anymore. Following a lengthy verbal fight about Kourtney's attitude towards the show, the two sisters lost control and got physical. Even though Khloe tried to handle the situation, she could not. “It was intense. I don't really ever resort to violence like that. But she scratched me so hard, you couldn't see, but I was bleeding. And so you didn't really get see that detail,” Kim said.

While she stated that she and Kourtney are “obviously" fine now, Kim also revealed that Kourtney has decided to take some time off now. “I think she really needs it. I think that will be so much better for her.” After the episode aired last week, the 40-year-old took to Twitter and announced that she has quit the show. Reacting to the show when a fan stated that she should quit the show, she confirmed that she did. “@kourtneykardash just needs to quit the damn show! I’m over her not wanting to film. #KUWTK,” the tweet read. “I did. Bye,” she replied.

