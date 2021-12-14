Kim Kardashian reveals THE moment she realised she wanted to pursue law and advocate for people

Kim Kardashian recently announced on her Instagram account that she had finally passed her baby bar law exam on her fourth attempt. The SKIMS founder has been open about her law dreams and fans were more than excited to hear the latest development in her journey. While speaking to i-D magazine, Kim revealed what drove her to take up law.

Even though it has been known that Kim was inspired to take interest in law thanks to her late father, Robert Kardashian who was a well-known lawyer, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also opened up about the moment when she realised she wanted to use her voice to make a difference and help people.

When asked about realising her dream to pursue law, Kim in an interaction with playwright Jeremy O. Harris for i-D said, "I definitely came to it later. I always loved and respected the work that my dad did. But it was a few years before I got involved, and I came across this case that really moved me to get more involved. When you’re in Hollywood there’s always a publicist trying to get you involved in some organisation because they think it’ll be good for your career, but I really had to discover this all for myself, I had to have these life experiences first, before I got involved. Life kind of changed for me and I found it when I was supposed to find it."

Kardashian mentioned how it was Alice Johnson's case verdict that truly shook her after Johnson's nonviolent drug offence was given the same sentence as Charles Manson.

Kim is currently two years into her law school and has two more to go. While sharing the good news about passing her baby bar exam, Kim also thanked Van Jones whom she credited for motivating her to get into law school. The model believes that she wants to be able to advocate for people who are helpless and don't know whom to turn to with her career in law.

