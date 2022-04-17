Kim Kardashian REVEALS the new reality show she's 'obsessed' with currently

Kim Kardashian loves binge-watching and while we already know how she's a big fan of Bridgerton, the SKIMS founder in her recent Instagram post revealed the new show that she has been obsessed with. Kardashian seems to be enjoying watching reality shows and her latest viewing is The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On which recently premiered on Netflix.

Kim took to Instagram to share a screengrab of the show while she was watching it and wrote, "My new show obsession. Ultimatum!!!" The reality show is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey where the contestants are couples who put their love to the test by having encounters with other potential matches. The reality show has been causing a lot of buzz online as well where netizens have been divided over it as some have been calling it toxic whereas many termed it as their guilty pleasure.

As for Kim, the SKIMS founder herself also recently made her return to the small screen with her new show, The Kardashians which premiered last week. After Keeping Up With the Kardashians wrapped up with 20 seasons, Kim and her family are back with a show that has now entered the streaming world.

Check out Kim Kardashian's post here:

Kim has also been busy with her new romance with Pete Davidson and recently dropped a loved up photo with him on Instagram as the duo was seen joying date night in the cosy click. Davidson also recently supported Kim at The Kardashians premiere where the duo didn't walk the red carpet together but arrived hand in hand.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian remembers first kiss with Pete Davidson, says she felt a 'zing'